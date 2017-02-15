Assaulted Physically Challenged Man Gets N500,000 From Ebonyi State Governor, Demands Dismissal Of Soldiers - The Herald Nigeria

A physically challenged man identified as Chijioke Oraku who some days ago made the news after he was reported to have been brutalized by men of the Nigerian Army for wearing a camouflage outfit, has received the sum of N500,000 from the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

The physically challenged man, who was awarded the N500,000 for his rehabilitation, demanded the immediate dismissal of the men who brutalized him, adding that the 21-day imprisonment meted out as punishment for the two soldiers was not enough.

The state Governor made this known while receiving the victim who is an indigene of the state.

The Governor, speaking on the matter said: “I want to thank the Governor of Anambra State for his quick intervention in this matter. I was very happy when he reacted immediately and rehabilitated the young man. I also want to commend the Chief of Army Staff for the disciplinary action so far taken against those two soldiers. I thank the people of Anambra and Ebonyi who followed up on this matter.

“But we are going to take a picture of him (Oruku) and send to the COAS to demand the sacking and prosecution of those soldiers who carried such unprofessional act.

“I believe that the army has to be disciplined in their conduct. We must insist that discipline is maintained in our society.

“If enough punishment is not meted on those two soldiers, they would still carry out the same act.”

