Assembly re-introduces bill to impose levy on road users

The Sokoto State House of Assembly, resolved on Wednesday, to re-introduce a bill for a law that would impose levy on road users in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this resolution followed a motion by Alhaji Sani Yakubu (APC-Gudu) and seconded by Alhaji Muhammad Achida (APC- Wurno).

According to Yakubu, the bill seeks to impose tax on road users for the development and maintenance of roads in the state.

“This is with a view to boosting the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and to take stocks of all commercial vehicles, as well as motorcycles plying the roads.

“Moreover, to provide adequate security measures and control of commercial vehicles, as well as reduce crime rate across the state,” the lawmaker said.

He said the bill was previously introduced as an Executive Bill in the last Assembly but had lapsed following the expiration of its tenure.

“Considering its importance, I intend to re-introduce the bill as private member bill and hereby urge the Assembly to allow the presentation of the bill,” Yakubu added.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, said the Assembly resolved to allow the re-introduction of the private member bill after the members unanimously accepted it. (NAN)

