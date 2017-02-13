Association commends Gov. Ambode’s move towards boosting tourism potentials

Mr Ayomide Olumoko, the Deputy President, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigerian (FTAN), on Monday commended Gov. Akinwumi Ambode for his interest in the development of tourism and culture.

Olumoko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the governor exhibited this interest with his recent meeting with the Nollywood members coupled with ongoing restructuring in the Lagos State ministry.

“The Lagos State Governor has demonstrated the sincerity to move tourism sector forward by collaborating with the stakeholders in the industry.

“We have also seen it with his recent pally with the Nollywood industry and in trying to encourage professionals in the art and culture business,” he said.

“Our governor was bold enough to allocate N22 billion to tourism and culture industry in the state which is a clear indication of a positive agenda.”

Olumoko said that the actions of the governor could turn the state’s tourism sector around

“Gov. Ambode actually continued from where Gov. Fashola stopped by putting round pegs in the round holes which he demonstrated by reshuffling some of the personnel in the ministry.

“He further exhibited his love for the industry by organising a Lagos Tourism Summit in the last quarter in 2016 which brought together stakeholders in tourism, arts and culture,” he said.

Olumoko said that FTAN was ready to collaborate with the state to ensure that stakeholders worked with the programmes of the state to boost the sector.

“FTAN is having a good relationship with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to ensure there is synergy between the government and other stakeholders,” he said.

Olumoko urged the state government to involve the local governments when planning in 2017 to bring together artisans and experts in creative arts.

The specialist in cultural festival promotions also advised the state to unfold its calendar of its cultural activities in 2017.

“We are waiting for the tourism calendar for 2017 from the state so that we can start work in earnest. Since every business rely on the budget, the sooner it is released, the better,” he said. (NAN)

