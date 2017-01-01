Association demands improved funding for education Association demands improved funding for education

The Maru Teachers College Old Boys Association (MATCOBA) has demanded for improved funding of the education sector.

The National Chairman of the association, Alhaji Tukur Nahuche, made the call in Sokoto on Sunday at the Annual General Meeting and Merit Awards Ceremony of the state chapter of MATCOBA.

Nahuche said adequate funding of education sector was the only key towards ensuring sustainable development in Nigeria.

He said: “No amount of money allocated to the sector is enough, because it is the father of all sectors.

“This is my challenge to the three tiers of government if we really want to get it right in Nigeria.

“It should however be necessary to put it on record that, they are doing their best, but more just needs to be done.”

Nahuche further underscored the need for parents and old students’ associations to complement the efforts of government in funding their alma maters.

However, the chairman noted the support became imperative as the three tiers of government were overwhelmed with myriad of competing demands in the midst of dwindling resources.

He commended the members of the association for their planned rehabilitation of some structures and internal road network at their alma mater located in Maru, Zamfara.

The Chairman of the occasion and a retired Permanent Secretary in Sokoto State, Alhaji Umaru Nagwari, also urged parents to do more to facilitate the education of their children and wards.

On his part, the state chapter Chairman of MATCOBA, Alhaji Yakubu Hassan, promised to do more to bolster effective teaching and learning at their alma mater.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that highlight of the event was the conferment of merit awards on some members of the association who have excelled in their chosen professions.

The awardees included Mr Labaran Dundaye, General Manager, Sokoto State Television (Rima TV), and Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim, who retired from the services of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Sokoto Network Centre, on Sunday.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Alhaji Ibrahim Kauran-Namoda, commended the association for the gesture, promising to do more for it to excel. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment