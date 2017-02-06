Association raises alarm over fake JAMB forms, centres in Imo

The Computer-Based Test Centres Proprietors Association of Nigeria (CPAN), has raised alarm over the existence of illegal centres currently selling fake 2017 JAMB Registration Forms in Imo.

The Chairman of the association, Comrade Chidiebere Egboh told newsmen in Owerri on Monday that the fraudsters were also collecting money to place candidates in `special centres’, to cheat during the examination for entry into tertiary institutions in the country.

He described the development as `dangerous’, and alerted prospective candidates that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board [JAMB] was yet to announce the fees and date for the commencement of registration.

“The fraudsters play fast one and extort N15, 000 and above from thousands of unsuspecting prospective JAMB candidates.

“The consequences are that the fraudsters will elope with candidates’ money and they will not have genuine centres to write the examination.

“The issue of ‘special centres’ had been clamped down. We must emphasis that there will be nothing like ‘special centre’ any longer.

“CPAN has vowed to provide grounds for equal opportunity to all genuine candidates to gain admission into tertiary institutions of their choice,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Larry Osuagwu, Director of one of the accredited centres, disclosed that the association has set up a committee to monitor the examination and sensitise staff on the format.

He advised prospective candidates to identify genuine accredited centres by going through JAMB website to avoid falling victims to fraudsters.

Osuagwu advised parents and guardians not to purchase any JAMB form for their wards, as the Board has not started the sale of the 2017 JAMB forms. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment