Association urges unemployed youths to embrace scrap business

Alhaji Abdurahman Labaran, the Chairman, Scraps Traders’ Association in Kano State has advised unemployed youths to engage in scrap business in order to be self-reliant.

He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

He said that the youths needed to engage in scrap business as it was gradually thriving in the state.

He said that the business would enable them to be self-reliant, improve their socio-economic status and reduce over dependence on white colour jobs.

“We get some of these scrap items from people who sell old vehicles, generators and other scraps materials,” he said.

Labaran said that aside from the boom in the business, most of the items were being processed and converted into local pots, rods, rings, spoons, among others.

“The business is worth doing as it will reduce redundancy particularly among unemployed persons in the state,’’ he said.

The association chairman said that the supply of scrap materials was sourced from Lagos, Abuja and some neighbouring countries including Ghana and Cameroon. (NAN)

