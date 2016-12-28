 Association urges unemployed youths to embrace scrap business

Association urges unemployed youths to embrace scrap business

unemployment

Alhaji Abdurahman Labaran, the Chairman, Scraps Traders’ Association in Kano State has advised unemployed youths to engage in scrap business in order to be self-reliant.

He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

He said that the youths needed to engage in scrap business as it was gradually thriving in the state.

He said that the business would enable them to be self-reliant, improve their socio-economic status and reduce over dependence on white colour jobs.

“We get some of these scrap items from people who sell old vehicles, generators and other scraps materials,” he said.

Labaran said that aside from the boom in the business, most of the items were being processed and converted into local pots, rods, rings, spoons, among others.

“The business is worth doing as it will reduce redundancy particularly among unemployed persons in the state,’’ he said.

The association chairman said that the supply of scrap materials was sourced from Lagos, Abuja and some neighbouring countries including Ghana and Cameroon. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar