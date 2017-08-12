"He Ate With IDPs As Election Strategy," Atiku Abubakar Reacts - The Herald Nigeria

A former vice president in the country, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to media backlash he suffered after a photo of him eating with the Internally Displaced People, IPSs surfaced online.

The photo of the former presidential candidate surfaced online after a report indicated that the the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had settled to give its presidential and vice presidential slot to Atiku and the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Reacting to the media backlash which speculated around him using the avenue to canvas for votes, the former vice president under the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration took to his social media page to reveal that he is already used to such insult.

It is important to note that the photo which surfaced online of the former vice president with the IDPs was taken early 2015 at an IDP camp in Yola, Adamawa state.

Atiku while denying the claim that he ate with the IDPs as a means to boost his political prominence wrote:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment