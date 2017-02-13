Atiku Abubakar Addresses Nigerians On President Buhari's Health - The Herald Nigeria

A Former Vice President and an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to be prayerful especially as the president, Muhammadu Buhari is away from the country.

The APC chieftain made this call in a press statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Friday, 10 January, 2017.

In the statement, the former vice president urged Nigerians to pray for president Buhari’s health adding that he is mortal just like every other person.

Atiku Abubakar further added: “We deserve the care and support of one another in trying times.”

He noted that only the goodwill of Nigerians along with prayers can help bring the president back into the country hale and hearty.

“Each of us go through times when we are not feeling in top form.

“The last thing we need in those times is mockery or ill will.”

Atiku further urged those behind the president’s death rumors to desist from such ungodly and ill-mannered act.

