Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has stated that there is no outstanding case of corruption against him in the United States of America or anywhere in the world.

Atiku also hinted that he will be seeking a Presidential bid in 2019.

The intention of the former Vice President was made public on Monday in a statement by his media office, written as response to the allegations of corruption being levelled against him by some persons, especially, those who are supporting president Buhari.

According to the statement, the desire of the former Vice President to provide better leadership for the country was made while on an inspection tour of the new ultra-modern Yaliam Press Limited in Jabi area of Abuja on Monday.

“It is sickening to continue to regurgitate allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office” he said while condemning those who kept referring to him as corrupt without proving it.

He added that people who have no initiative, personal resourcefulness and ideas about wealth creation, always assume that a man cannot build himself without stealing.

According to him, “People who are bereft of ideas about entrepreneurial spirit always think that everyone else is a thief just like them.”

He added that it is morally offensive for people who despise honest labour to become judges in the courts of public opinion.

The Waziri Adamawa explained that though he has not been convicted of corruption by any court in the land or elsewhere, his political enemies have been parading a fake morality to fool gullible Nigerians.

“Despite previous desperate efforts to link me with corruption, the William Jefferson trial in the United States ended in 2009 without indicting me or linking me to corrupt activities,” he said.

“If Atiku is a thief merely because of his resourcefulness and successful investments, my political enemies should tell Nigerians the sources of their own stupendous wealth,” he added.

Subtly declaring his interest in the 2019 presidency, the former Vice President said he is well equipped to fight corruption because of his vast experiences both in the public and private sectors and his ability to build a team capable of accomplishing the task. “I will shock everyone because I believe that I will fight corruption like never before,” he said.

