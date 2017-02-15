Atiku, IBB In Private Meeting - The Herald Nigeria

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, had a two-hour private meeting with former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), at his Hill Top residence in Minna.

Atiku arrived Minna Airport at about 12:40pm in his private aircraft, was received by the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello and proceeded to Babangida’s residence for the meeting from which journalists were excluded.

“I have come to visit General Babangida and to wish him well after his arrival from a medical trip abroad,” Atiku told newsmen afterwards.

On his advice to the Federal Government, Alhaji Atiku said: “Any advice that needs to be given to the government should be given confidentially because using the public or media as a means to advice the government will simply be a great disservice to them.

“If I have to advise the government, it will be in confidence because I was in government before. My advice will not be on the pages of newspapers.”

Answering another question on restructuring of the country, Atiku simply said: “The restructuring of Nigeria is not for an individual to decide. It is up to all Nigerians.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment