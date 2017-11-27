A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would have stayed back in All Progressives Congress if he was given a ministerial slot by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu, while speaking with Channels TV, said the president should be more interested in the things of the party. As Commander-in-Chief, he should be interested in who leaves.

“If I was in position, I would have stopped the movement.

“The president should have consulted the governors in appointing men like Kwankwaso, Atiku into the system.

“He should have given them a ministerial position to pacify everybody and call governors to bring five names of candidates for ministerial slot, that way democracy becomes a participated one.

“I’m not scared of PDP coming back in 2019, they cant return because no international agency likes them and they insisted PDP be pushed away

“All I know is that Buhari remains one candidate that has 10million followership even in the south-east

“Even if south-east has been marginalized Buhari has done better than past presidents that emerged from south-east.”

