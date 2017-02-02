Auchi residents decry epileptic electricity supply, outrageous bills

Some electricity consumers in Auchi, Jattu and South-Ibie, in Etsako West Local Government area of Edo have decried the epileptic supply and outrageous billing by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

In separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the consumers said this had crippled economic and social activities in the area.

Mr Umoru Abu, a resident, said: “BEDC has made life unbearable for us; we cannot operate our businesses due to epileptic electricity supply”.

Another resident, Mr Aloysius Dumare, expressed displeasure with the estimated monthly billing by the company in spite of the erratic supply in the area.

“There is lack of commitment on the part of the distribution company to provide prepaid meters to customers.

“BEDC should do something about our meters because the estimated billing is unbearable,” he said.

Mr Aliu Polycap also appealed to BEDC to improve electricity supply and ensure distribution of prepaid meters to the area.

He urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to monitor activities in the sector to ensure quality service delivery to the people.

Responding, Mr Caleb Ntem, the Public Relations Officer of BEDC, said the company was concerned about the plight of the people and appealed to the consumers for understanding.

Ntem blamed the epileptic electricity supply in the area to the drop in allocation from the national grid.

“Electricity from the national grid has dropped below 2,000 megawatts. As at today, we have only 806 megawatts, which is not enough for us to be able to give every consumer 24-hour supply.

“As for the prepaid meters, BEDC will soon commence the installation of the meters for those who have paid,” Ntem said. (NAN)

