AUDIO: Implicating Conversation Between Gov. Wike And Ayodele Fayose Leaked - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

An implicating audio file alleged to be a conversation between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has surfaced online.

The implicating conversation between the two governors was centered on the December 10, 2016 legislative elections which held in Rivers state.

According to the audio file, both governors discussed Nyesom Wike’s tactics during the legislative election.

Saharareporters who made the audio file available reported: “In the leaked telephone conversation, the two governors can be heard having an excited conversation about how Mr. Wike stormed a collation center during the election.

“The tone of the exchanges makes it clear that Mr. Wike’s aim was to manipulate the results of the elections in favor of his candidates. In a tone that shows how he outmanouvred the Nigerian Army, Wike declares in the conversation that, “Nigeria Army does not exist again.”

Listen to the audio file below:

