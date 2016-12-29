AUDIO LEAK: Ayodele Fayose Attacks FG, DSS For Recording Implicating Conversation With Gov. Wike - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to a leaked implicating audio file which surfaced online some hours ago between him and the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Accusing men of the Department of State Service, DSS, of recording and leaking an edited version of his phone conversation to the media, Fayose noted that he was not perturbed and disturbed by the new tactic employed by the APC led government.

Fayose further added: “Rather than sitting down and be monitoring peoples phones, the federal government should provide food for Nigerians and save the lives of those that are being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places.”

Speaking through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Governor Ayodele Fayose said: “If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”

Fayose who in the statement noted that the government was against the accolades he recently received from men of God and notable Nigerians including the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s General Overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Deeper Life’s Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other notable Nigerians accused the DSS of rascality, manipulation and oppressive conduct.

He added: “They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per seconds live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology.”

Fayose further accused the Buhari-led administration of subjecting Nigerians to hunger and suffering as they could not properly celebrate the festive seaso due to the current economic downturn.

He said: “Nigerians are asking for food on their tables, they want employments, they want security, not recording of people’s phone conversations and handing it to a road side online platform to publish.

“Unemployment and job loss are increasing at a very alarming rate while the electoral process is daily being bastardised.

“Rather than tackling hunger and the country’s economic woes, they have embarked on diversionary tactics with irrelevant stories of Governors Wike and Fayose’s phone conversations, governors who do not bear arms and have no control over any security apparatus.

“I knew it before now that telephone conversations of prominent Nigerians, especially National Assembly members and opposition figures are being monitored, but I have remained unperturbed in my resolve to play my roles in rescuing Nigeria from the jaws of tyranny, which the present APC federal government represents.”

Accusing the APC-led government of trampling on human rights and neglecting the laws of the land, Fayose continued: “They know that what they are doing is illegal and clear contravention of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which provides that; ‘The privacy of citizens, their homes, correspondence, telephone conversations and telegraphic communications is hereby guaranteed and protected.’

“However, because they are criminally minded and are running a tyrannical government, using the DSS, EFCC and other agencies, one is not surprised at the current development.”

Fayose urged Nigerians to fight the current development in the government before the APC-led administration phae out human rights in the country adding that the ill treatment “will get to everybody one day, some day.”

He added: “Like I said before, their style has become so predictable. Whenever Nigerians cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, they will come with flimsy stories like; “20 Chibok girls found,” “$1 billion found in Mr A, B or C bedroom,” “Boko Haram technically defeated,” “We have captured Sambisa forest,” “Governors Wike and Fayose’s phone conversations leaked,” etc just to divert attention.

“Regrettably, Governors Wike and Fayose that bear no arm remain their headache while their agents that bear arms like guns, armoured tanks and fighter jets etc, using them against Nigerians have not been called to question.

“Going by the barrage of pains being inflicted on Nigerians by his cluelessness, if I will give the President a candid advise, I will tell him to resign because he has failed Nigerians, whose votes he obtained by deception. Under his watch, Dollar is now N500 to $1, their is unprecedented hunger in the land, Nigerians are being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places, “It is better for the President to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity.

“If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail. “However, let me say it once again, I am one person who is not afraid of death or incarceration. I will keep telling Nigerians the truth, which obviously hurts Buhari and the cabal around him.”

