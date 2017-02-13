 Australia police set to charge killer of Papua New Guinea ex beauty queen

Australia police set to charge killer of Papua New Guinea ex beauty queen

Police say that charges will be laid against a suspect in the death of winner of 2012 to 2013 Miss Papua New Guinea Ruby Laufa.

Laufa was found dead on Saturday.

Police said that the charges will be laid against the suspect following an autopsy on Laufa’s body, which is set to take place on Monday.

Shortly after the incident, a suspect from the East New Britain Province was detained by police.

 

 

Laufa’s close friend Hanley Logoso said that although the cause of death has not been made clear, Monday’s autopsy is expected to reveal more details.

Logoso said that Laufa’s family would hold a candlelight vigil on Monday evening at Fort Bena, as the day would have been her 25th birthday.

“We would like you all to join us with your own candles as we say a prayer, play Ruby’s song and release lanterns in her memory.

“We want to use this as a platform to send a strong message on violence against women,’’ Logoso said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar