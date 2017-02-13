Australia police set to charge killer of Papua New Guinea ex beauty queen

Police say that charges will be laid against a suspect in the death of winner of 2012 to 2013 Miss Papua New Guinea Ruby Laufa.

Laufa was found dead on Saturday.

Police said that the charges will be laid against the suspect following an autopsy on Laufa’s body, which is set to take place on Monday.

Shortly after the incident, a suspect from the East New Britain Province was detained by police.

Laufa’s close friend Hanley Logoso said that although the cause of death has not been made clear, Monday’s autopsy is expected to reveal more details.

Logoso said that Laufa’s family would hold a candlelight vigil on Monday evening at Fort Bena, as the day would have been her 25th birthday.

“We would like you all to join us with your own candles as we say a prayer, play Ruby’s song and release lanterns in her memory.

“We want to use this as a platform to send a strong message on violence against women,’’ Logoso said. (Xinhua/NAN)

