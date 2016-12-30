Auto parts seller stabs wife with broken bottle in her private part

A 37-year-old man, Victor Ojiaku, who allegedly stabbed his wife, a student, with a broken bottle in her private part, is on reprieve as an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court has granted him bail in the sum of N250, 000.

Ojiaku, who sells automobile parts and resides at 22, Arike John Close, White Sand, Isheri-Osun in Lagos State,

had reportedly stabbed for having a sexual relationship with his sales representative.

Magistrate Akeem Fashola, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties should be working in reputable organisations and also possess three years tax clearance as well as the State’s residents identity card.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the case had been taken up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

The Coordinator of DSVRT, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, narrated how the victim was kept indoors and punished severely by her husband.

“The victim, Mrs Faith Ojiaku,27, a student,was held hostage by her husband for two days, depriving her of calling any of her family members for help or for receiving medical attention.

“She was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment after which she collapsed, she then pleaded with the doctor to make use of his phone to call her sister.

“It was her sister that informed DSVRT which advised her to report the case at the Police station on behalf of her stabbed sister.

“He also injured the sales representative with a broken bottle and some dangerous weapons.

“We had an official meeting with the DPO who told us that the suspect was arrested on Dec. 27 and he ensured that justice would be done in the case,” she told NAN.

The suspected assailant, a father of three, is facing a six-count charge bordering on grevious harm, threat to life and assault.

No date has been fixed for the trial of the case. (NAN)

