Avengers Split Into 2 Factions, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers emerges

There seems to be trouble in paradise as a fissure appears to have opened up in the ranks of the Niger Delta Avengers.

Another group has now emerged from within the Avengers and they call themselves the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA).

According to Sahara Reporters, the split was announced by one Cynthia White in a statement.

In the statement, the RNDA claimed that they ended their association with the Avengers due to the appeal by former President Goodluck Jonathan and their belief that the peace initiative of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) is real.

The new group also said that they were feeling guilty over the damage done to their environment especially with President Muhammadu Buhari making a concerted effort to clean up of the Niger Delta environment. The new group promised to reveal the identities of those behind the resurgence of violence in the oil-producing region.

The statement said in part, “We have decided to join the MEND Aaron Team 2 peace initiative through the clearing house of Niger Delta Dialogue and Contact Group (NDDCG) headed by HRH King Alfred Diette-Spiff.

“We will also cooperate with the government by exposing the identities of our comrades who remain stubborn in their insistence to continue attacks.

“For example, it will shock the nation to know the Jekyll and Hyde personality behind the pseudonym ‘Brigadier General Murdoch Aginibo’ and our sponsors,” the group stated.

It also called on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to take advantage of the olive branch concession secured by MEND to the agitation for a Biafra Republic, which it branded an anachronism.

“Those advising Mr. Kanu (Nnamdi) to do otherwise do not love him nor appreciate the level of treason this simple act of common sense and humility can extricate him from.

“The Niger Delta will no longer be your proxy in a war to achieve your ambition.

“To our comrades in the NDA, we urge you to stop being defiant and embrace peace and the wise counsel we all received from former President Jonathan.”

