Avram Grant resigns as Ghana Head Coach - The Herald Nigeria

Avram Grant has left his role as Ghana head coach after more than two years in the job, the country’s football association said on Tuesday.

Grant took over from Kwesi Appiah in November 2014 following Ghana’s disappointing World Cup finals appearance that included poor performances on and off the pitch.

The 62-year-old former Chelsea, West Ham and Portsmouth boss led the Black Stars to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost on penalties to Ivory Coast and they were beaten in this year’s last-four by eventual winners, Cameroon.

“After an extremely amicable meeting with the president of Ghana F. A., and following more than two successful years in charge of the national team, I’ve informed Mr Nyantakyi that time is right for me to move on to a new challenge and I thank him for the opportunity,” Grant said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment