AWKWARD: Oxlade-Chamberlain accidentally likes 'Wenger Out' Tweet - The Herald Nigeria

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be feeling embarrased after he ‘accidentally’ showed support for calls to sack Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title suffered a major blow on Saturday as they lost 3-1 to Chelsea to fall 12 points behind the league leaders, resulting in ‘Wenger Out’ messages trending once more on Twitter.

With the the defeat still fresh in the memory of Gunners supporters, those on social media were shocked to see Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction less than half an hour after the final whistle.

Oxlade-Chamberlain – who was used out of position by Wenger in a central-midfield role against Chelsea – was caught having liked a Twitter post from popular Arsenal YouTube channel, Arsenal Fan TV, with a video entitled ‘Wenger Needs to Go!’

The 23-year-old was quick to remove his ‘like’ from Arsenal Fan TV’s feed, which has 125,000 Twitter followers and a further 325,000 subscribers on YouTube, but it had already been circulated round a wider internet audience, leaving Oxlade-Chamberlain to issue a response shortly afterwards.

“I didn’t mean to like that post earlier obviously…” he said on Twitter. “Didn’t even realise I had!”

Wenger was forced to watch his side’s defeat from the Stamford Bridge terraces as he serves a four-match touchline ban for pushing a fourth official during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Burnley.

