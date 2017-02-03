Awkward: Solange nominated for best new artist after 14 years In the Industry - The Herald Nigeria

Solange Knowles has just been nominated for best new artist at the 2017 edition of the Kid’s Choice Awards after a fairly quiet 14-year career.





The 30-year-old singer released her third studio and most successful album, A Seat at the Table, back in September, 2016. This was her first album to debut at number one, but she definitely has had a big fan base for quite some time.

Her first and second albums Solo Star and Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams were released in January 2003 and August 2008.

Solange is nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Daya, Lukas Graham, Rae Sremmurd, Twenty One Pilots, and Hailee Steinfeld.

