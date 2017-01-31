Ayade meets Huawei management over smart city project - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has met with the Management team of Huawei, an Information Communication Technology (ICT) giant on the setting up of the Calabar Smart City Project.

Mr Christian Itah, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, said in a statement in Calabar on Monday, that the meeting centred on the design of the project.

Itah said that the meeting, which was held in China was a follow up to the contract earlier signed by the governor with the Chinese firm on the establishment of a smart city, the first of such city in Nigeria.

“This project will ensure that, for the first time in Nigeria, data would be provided from the cloud.

“With this digital cloud, it will offer opportunity to get information with ease and comfort, including boosting research and academic works.”

He said that the project was in partnership with Sino Infrastructure Development Company Limited, the technical partner in Nigeria.

According to him, the partnership will provide cheap access to connectivity, with Huawei bringing its best technology to the state.

“Huawei is a known name in the world and a pace setter in the industry. Cross River deserves only the best which they have to offer.

“This will be the first fully smart city in Nigeria. Cross River will be the model for Africa and we are proud to be associated with this,” Itah said.(NAN)

