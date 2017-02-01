Ayodele Fayose Reacts To Planned February Nationwide Protest - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ekiti State Governor, Aydele Fayose has reacted to the planned nationwide protest which was an idea initiated by a Nigerian music star, 2face Idibia.

In reaction to the nationwide protest earlier scheduled for February 5, 2017, the Ekiti state governor took to his social media page on Twitter to make public his support for the protest themed ‘Enough is Enough’.

The protest has since been rescheduled by the organisers to February 6, 2017 when the president, Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country.

Recall that Buhari had last week written to the Senate informing the house of his 10-days short vacation trip to the United Kingdom and handing over power to the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in his absence.

