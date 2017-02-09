Ayodele Fayose Speaks On Buhari's Health - The Herald Nigeria

The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the current medical condition of the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose in reaction to the president’s health called on Nigerian to pray for the president so he can resume work speedily.

Fayose made the call on Thursday, 9th February, 2017 while speaking at the Ekiti state government house while receiving the general overseer of Champions Glory Assembly Church, Pastor Joshua Lasisi.

Fayose said: “But the best thing we should all realize is that the Presidency owes Nigerians accurate information about the situation of things.

“Otherwise people would contier. Nigerians demanding for truthful and accurate information about the President’s health from the Presidency are right because the moment you assume such a position, your life has become public. So, we should let Nigerians have the accurate information about the whereabouts of Mr. President.”

He further added: “I cannot say I cannot be sick when I’m sick because I am a public figure. I represent the interests of many people. They must know where I am, what is wrong and what am doing it is the right of every Nigerians. But I want to urge all of us to stick together and pray for Mr. President.”

