B-Red Reacts To Father, Dr. Ademola Adeleke's Election As Osun State Senator - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, B-Red and member of the HKN music group has reacted to the election of his father, Dr. Ademola Adeleke as a Senator.

Recall that Ademola Adeleke contested as the replacement of his brother, the late Senator Isiaka Ademola after his untimely demise some weeks ago.

The singer took to his social media page to congratulate his father and also express his joy at the victory.

The win comes after the Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola had slammed the contestant nothing that Politics is not an inheritance.

B-Red took to his Twitter page to write:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment