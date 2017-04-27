Babachir Lawal Absent As Senate Committee Begins Hearing - The Herald Nigeria

The suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir David Lawal, on Thursday, failed to appear before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East on his invitation the third time.

According to the PUNCH, Lawal was re-invited by the committee through a letter on Wednesday to answer questions in the probe into the alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the rehabilitation of the geopolitical zone.

The lawmakers threatened to declare a “no show” for the embattled SGF and go ahead to prepare their final report.

Lawal, who was suspended over the allegation of mismanagement of the Presidential Initiative on the North East under his watch, had asked the probe panel to fix another date for his appearance before it after the second invitation.

