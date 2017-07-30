Babangida emerges winner of maiden Soft Alliance Golf Tourney

Sulaiman Babangida, a member of the Tiger Golf Club (TGC) in Ibadan, on Saturday evening emerged winner of the maiden edition of the Soft Alliance Golf Tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-day tourney was held in honour of Mr Tunde Badejo, the Chief Executive Officer of Soft Alliance and Resources Limited.

NAN reports that the tourney held at Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) at Onireke in Ibadan recorded a large turnout of golfers from different clubs across Nigeria.

Babangida, who is on handicap five, had played 80 gross to beat Lekan Ogunbameru and Dayo Dray who played 82 and 83 Gross respectively, to emerge the overall best.

Similarly, Evelyn Oyome, a Nigeria female golfer, emerged winner in the ladies category after playing 79 Gross while Mrs Akin Funmilayo, a former Lady Captain of IGC emerged the Best Net winner.

Alhaja Otolola Adesiyan, the wife of a former Police Affairs Minister, Jelili, emerged runner up Net Winner, having played 109 Gross and 87 Net.

NAN reports that Ahmed Sulaiman won the Best Net in the 0-14 Net category while the Lady Captain of Tiger Golf Club, Oyinlola Omajuwa, emerged runner up in the Ladies handicap 29-36.

Babangida told newsmen after the tournament that he had always been sure of winning the prize, having prepared well for it.

The one-time winner of the Elizabeth Adesola Akinjide Memorial Golf tournament said he had prepared well ahead of the tournament.

“I have always engaged myself in series of practice ahead of this and other upcoming tournaments.

“ I do this because I was determined to win something before the end of the golfing calendar.

“I know who I am and I believe in my game. Thank God, I ended victorious despite the challenges on the golf course,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Idowu Salami, the Captain of IGC, had lauded the celebrator who he said had invested much in golf.

“ Soft Alliance, one of his companies, took over the sponsorship of this important annual event based on the rich history of large participation of golfers.

“ Golfers from far and wide have participated in all previous birthday kitties of Tunde Badejo that were held to celebrate this benevolent gentleman,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Badejo commended participants, saying he was fulfilled after witnessing the number of golfers who came to celebrate with him.

Badejo also paid tributes to Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor and President of Nigeria Golf Federation, for the new blueprint he unveiled to attract intending golfers.

“I don’t see the government coming to play golf, but golfers must make sure we invest in the game.

“ It is a good opportunity for businessmen.

“President Donald Trump of US has a golf course, golf is an entertainment game where people meet and socialise; so we should leave government out of golf,” he said.(NAN)

