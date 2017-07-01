Babangida, Shut Up! You Created Nigeria's Current Problems - Northern Elders - The Herald Nigeria

The Northern Elders Forum’s (NEF) hammer has fallen heavily on former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida over his recent calls for the Federal Government to restructure the country.

Babangida who made this call during his Sallah message to Nigerians in Minna, last Monday, said that recent agitations in the country is enough for a restructuring.

But in reaction to the statement, the spokesman of NEF, Ango Abdullahi, lashed out on Babangida, saying that he was one of those who tampered with Nigeria’s structure while in office.

Ango Abdullahi added that the former Military President does not have any moral right to speak of restructuring, stressing that he should be humble enough to admit his mistakes and that of the military in dividing the country into several states.

“It is they, the Military, and General Babangida in particular, that promoted the fracturing of the Nigerian State, through the political creation of divisions based on ethnic or regional basis. Therefore, the problem Nigeria has in terms of restructuring, had been created by the Military, and he was right at the peak of it,” Ango Abdullahi said.

“So, If he wants restructuring, he should be humble enough to go back to the only structure we have in the independence which is regions, because the Military created all this bit and pieces of States that are responsible for the problems we are having now.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment