Badoo killings: Police arrest 2 in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested two persons in connection with the killing of three family members in a church premises.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen, said that the incident happened at Temu village in Ikosi Ejirin Local Council Development Area of the state.

Although, Edgal said two persons were killed, some residents told newsmen that a mother and her two children were killed in the incident.

The Lagos police boss said: “It is a clear case of murder. The landlady has been arrested and an okada rider has been arrested.

“One of the victims watched television throughout the night with one of the suspects in our custody.

” It has nothing to do with ritual killing as speculated.

Edgal said that investigation had commenced into the killings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, learnt from residents of the community that a woman and her two children were killed by suspected “badoo” cultists at about 2am on Monday.

NAN learnt that the hoodlums scaled through the fence and killed Iyabo (mother), David (4) and Rachael (8) with stones while sleeping, a trade mark of the badoo group.

A resident, Mr Adeshina Idowu, said that the death of the family took the community by surprise.

“ The family just moved into the community six months ago; we were surprised when somebody came to me that Mama David is dead.

“When we got to the scene, the assailants had killed the woman and her two children who were with her in the apartment.

“How they entered into the victims’ compound without the guard knowing about it is a mystery to us,” he said.

Another resident, who simply gave his name as Tajudeen, said residents immediately reported the incident at Agbowa Police Division.

“ Initially we thought it was armed robbery case.

“But when we entered into their apartment and saw stone used by the assailants, then we knew that it is the hand work of Badoo cultists,” he said

NAN further learnt that policemen from Agbowa Police Division had evacuated the corpses to the mortuary. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

