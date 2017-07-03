Badoo member Allegedly Reveals How They Sold Blood-stained Handkerchiefs For N500k - The Herald Nigeria

Following the recent arrests made by members of the Lagos state police command, a suspected member of the dreaded Badoo cult has opened up on the group’s antics.

According to a security source who spoke to The Guardian newspapers, the cultist revealed that they sell blood-stained handkerchiefs belonging to their victims to highly placed Nigerians.

The source said, “We heard that they sell one handkerchief containing the blood of their victims for N500,000 to highly placed Nigerians.

The police must urgently investigate this lead in order to put an end to this menace so that residents can sleep with two eyes closed in Ikorodu.”

The gang whose activities included a killing spree in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state in recent times caused the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Department of State Services (DSS), Lagos state Task Force, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and other local vigilante groups to unite in raiding the area in search of the killers.

The raid led to the arrest of over 100 suspected members of the cult group. An OPC member who gave his name as Mr Abiodun Akerejola aka Ojolebua, said: “The issue of Badoo and other cult activities in Ikorodu and environs should give everyone some concern and not only the police. We do not know the next family or person they may attack.”

An OPC member by the name Abiodun Akerejola, said: “The issue of Badoo and other cult activities in Ikorodu and environs should give everyone some concern and not only the police. We do not know the next family or person they may attack.”

A resident in one of the affected communities identified as Mr Balogun Moses commended the efforts of the security agencies and local vigilante groups.

He said: “If the raid is maintained on a regular basis, crime rate would be drastically reduced.

We commend the effort of all the security agencies and local vigilance groups, who know the terrain.

Everyone can have some respite now. For the past eight months, Ikorodu was on the news daily for negative stories.”

However, jungle justice has become a norm in the area as angry residents have resorted to lynching suspected members of the gang, leaving about three dead in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu.

The Lagos state police PRO, Olarinde Famous-Cole, has since made a statement asking residents to stop jungle justice on suspects, insisting that the government security agencies are on top of the situation.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment