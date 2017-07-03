Bail Conditions: Buhari Flouts Court Orders, Why Won't I? -Nnamdi Kanu - The Herald Nigeria

Insists Anambra Governorship Poll Will Not Hold

Biafra agitator and the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said he is flouting his bail conditions because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Kanu who spoke with journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, if Buhari is not obeying court injunctions to release Sambo Dasuki, El-Zakzaky and others, nobody should ask him why he is flouting court orders.

“Where were they when Buhari breeched court order upon court upon court order to release me?,” Nnamdi Kanu asked. “Why didn’t anybody go to Buhari in Daura or Aso Rock to ask him why he failed to obey court orders to set me free, to release Dasuki, El-Zakzaky and others?”

He maintained that the Anambra governorship election would not hold and said that the feat would be achieved using peaceful means.

“How can there be bloodshed when you seat in your house and enjoying Ofe nsala on 18th of November 2017, how is that possible?” he asked. “There’ll be no movement, no cats no dogs no chickens outside. There’ll be nothing.”

