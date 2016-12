31-year-old Portugal superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo was caught in a public display of affection towards his new girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

The Real Madrid superstar who recently won the Ballon d’Or ahead of Barcelona FC rival, Lionel Messi took his partner out on Thursday night in Spain s they both enjoyed a romantic dinner.

Ronaldo was spotted locked in a kiss with his girlfriend at the restaurant in Madird.

See photos from the couple’s date night below:

