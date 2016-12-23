Ban urges investment in health workforce for 2030 UHC

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said with the change in population growth across the globe, no fewer than 40 million additional health workers would be needed by 2030.

Ban, in his message on the Report of the High-Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth in New York, called for greater investment in health to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

“Changing populations will generate a demand for 40 million new health-worker jobs by 2030.

“However, most of these jobs will be created in wealthier countries.

“Without action, there will be a global shortfall of 18 million health workers to achieve and sustain universal health coverage, primarily in low- and lower-middle-income countries.”

The outgoing secretary-general said he was pleased to welcome the Commission’s Report on Health Employment and Economic Growth.

“The Ebola outbreak and the crisis in Syria have all too vividly illustrated the importance of protecting, supporting and investing in the health and social workforce.

“I encourage all stakeholders to review the report and its recommendations, and agree on a way forward to ensure all countries can take bold action to build a sustainable global health workforce and align public and private investments to do so.

“Health workers save lives and are critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and targets to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, at all ages, everywhere.”

Ban noted the response to the adoption of UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/70/183 on “Global Health and Foreign Policy: Strengthening the Management of International Health Crises” on Dec. 17, 2015.

The outgoing UN chief said he established the High-Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth on March 2, 2016, and tasked it to propose solutions to this global challenge.

He added that the Commission’s report “Working for Health and Growth: Investing in the Health Workforce” was launched on Sept. 20, 2016, in New York.

“The Report charts a bold shift in vision because it recognises the health workforce not as a cost, but as a driver of growth, an investment with tangible socioeconomic returns.

“This investment will boost global security against outbreaks and other emergencies, and help countries achieve the 2030 Agenda for poverty elimination, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality and decent work and inclusive economic growth.’’

According to him, the report makes 10 recommendations and proposes five immediate actions to advance progress across the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He congratulated the Commissioners for producing “this important report and express my appreciation” to the Commission Co-Chairs President François Hollande of France and President Jacob Zuma of South Africa.

Ban also commended Vice-Chairs Dr Margaret Chan, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Other Vice-Chairs Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO); Commissioners; and the Expert Group, were also commended by the UN scribe for their extraordinary leadership and contribution. (NAN)

