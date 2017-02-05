Ban on vehicle import through land border: Seme Customs seize Toyota Prado, worth N15m

The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Command, said it had seized a 2016 Toyota Prado, worth N15 million, in enforcing Federal Government’s ban on vehicle importation through the land border.

Fedilis Nwaeze, who led the customs patrol team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that two suspects were arrested when trying to smuggle the vehicle through Seme border.

Nwaeze, a chief superintendent, said that the suspects refused to stop for a routine check at the customs checkpoint.

“We spotted the car from afar and flagged it down to stop for routine check but the driver didn’t stop, but sped off.

“They were caught before they could go far away and on inspection, we found that the car doesn’t have duty papers and that it was brought in through the border.

“Proper investigation shall be carried out and the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities,’’ the customs official said.

NAN recalled that the federal government banned the importation of used and new vehicles through the land border with effect from Jan. 1, 2017. (NAN)

