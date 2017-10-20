Bangkok Police apprehend 13 Nigerians for illegal Stay and Romance scam

The Bangkok Immigration police have arrested 13 Nigerians for illegal entry into the country, overstaying their visas and romance scam after a raid on a condominium complex was carried out in Bangkok.

Two Nigerians who were arrested for engaging in romance scam have provided the Thailand police with relevant information concerning other Nigerians staying illegally in the country.

The acting Immigration Bureau commissioner, Pol Lt-General Sutthipong Wongpin led his team to search six buildings of a condominium complex on Romklao road in Klong Sam Prawet subdistrict of Lat Krabang district.

During the raid the police arrested Six Nigerians who entered the country unlawfully and five who had overstayed their visas, two others were apprehended for reportedly being involved in romance scams, they were said to have facebook accounts with western profile pictures and names.

The police reportedly seized 15 passbooks 7 notebooks, 12 phones, one tablet and 9 passports from the suspects.

