Banky W Borrows Lines From JAY Z, Wades Into Wizkid, Davido's Feud - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian RnB singer an EME boss, Banky W has reacted to the ongoing social media war between two Nigerian artistes, Wizkid and Davido.

Recall that both parties had started the social media war some days back after calling each other out using cryptic messages.

The feud however got deeper when Real Madrid star player, Cristiano Ronaldo followed Davido.

In reaction to the feuding artistes, Nigerian singer Tekno waded into the fight but was slammed by Wizkid, MC Galaxy and some fans.

However, Banky W, Wizkid’s former boss has taken to his social media page, borrowing a line from American rapper, JAY Z who recently went platinum on his latest ablum, 4:44 just after five days to advise the feuding artistes.

Banky W wrote: “What’s better than one billionaire? Two”

What’s better than one of our Artists conquering the world? Two? Three? 10?? All?? Wish we would all just quit the mud slinging and get back to pushing the movement forward.

When you’re running a race, if you stop to throw stones at every dog that barks, you’ll never reach your destination OR you’ll get there much later than you should. And.. a mud fight may seem like fun, but in the end, everyone just comes out looking like shit.

Food for thought.

#TheBankStatements

Nobody wins when the #FamilyFeuds

