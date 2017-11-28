Nigerian singer, Banky W, who recently had his wedding in Cape Town South Africa to the captivation of the whole nation, has everyone’s attention once more–just not the way he’d like.

The Mr. Capable crooner, mistakenly shared a video showing his new bride in the background.

In the video which has gone viral Adesua Was pretty much in her birthday suit. Banky rushed to take it away but not fast enough.

The couple had their traditional wedding in Nigeria and the White wedding in South Africa. There were many celebrities in attendance including best friends Tunde Demuren and Toolz.

See the video below:

