Banky W Reveals His Preferred Arsenal Attacking Line up for Next Season - The Herald Nigeria

Banky W Reveals His Preferred Arsenal Attacking Line up for Next Season

Nigerian artiste, Banky W, an ardent Arsenal fan, has, following the arrival of Frenchman, Alexander Lacazette, revealed his preferred attacking line for the Gunners in the 2017-18 season.

 

Arsenal captured the Frenchman in a club record deal, yesterday and the Nigerian R & B star has given him a nod ahead of Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck, alongside Alexis Sanchez -who is yet to renew his contract which expires next summer.

 

The surprise inclusion is African Player of the Year and Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez who has been linked with the North London team, playing from the right flank while putting Mesuit Ozil in the No.10 spot

 

However, the lead actor in Wedding Party, believes that capturing Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar, could be hard, just as he anticipates an interesting English Premiership season with Arsenal.

 

 

