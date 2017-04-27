Barack Obama Faces Backlash For Accepting $400,000/hour Speaking Fee - The Herald Nigeria

The 44th United states president has come under heavy attack and criticism after he accepted the whopping sum of $400,000 speaking fee for his appearance and speech ahead of the Wall Street conference that will be hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald LP in September.

The fee charged by the former US president comes on a high side as the Democratic Party presidential candidate in the last elections, Hillary Clinton charged half of the amount for three speeches to Goldman Sachs after she left the State Department.

Recall that Hillary Clinton had come under heavy attack by Americans during her campaign for receiving that much money to speak to Wall Street firms.

Obama who will address a health care conference scheduled for September and also be the keynote speaker at the luncheon, a one day event has come under attack.

Although the former US-president has alread signd the contract, reeport indicate that Cantor Fitzgerald is still processing details with the former president.

Washington Post reported Hillary Clinton’s husband and former president Bill Clinton to have “earned more than $16.3 million for 72 speeches” in 2012, averaging around $226,000 per speech. CNN also reported he was once paid $750,000 for a speech to telecom firm Ericsson.

Americans on social media are not left out of the criticism qas they took to their Twitter page to write:

It’s so heartwarming that @barackobama is willing to speak to Wall Street for only a $400,000 hourly fee. A true man of the people.

— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 26, 2017

Almost as though Obama explained himself why giving $$$ speeches to banksters is bad https://t.co/IT5RnyawaT

— Jonathan Cohn (@JonathanCohn) April 26, 2017

Hey @BarackObama if you are unable to give your Wall Street speech, I am available to attend. I’m willing to give a 50% discount. DM details

— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 26, 2017

This is what Obama said literally the same day his $400K Wall Street speech was revealed. The, er, um … audacity pic.twitter.com/P3hTwOPZ6j

— Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) April 25, 2017

