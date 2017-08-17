Barcelona Attack: ISIS claims responsibility - The Herald Nigeria

Terror organization, the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for a deadly van attack that killed at least 13 people in Barcelona.

The number of vehicular attacks across Europe has increased exponentially in recent times.

“We can confirm there are 13 dead and more than 50 injured,” regional interior minister Joaquim Forn said in a tweet.

According to Telegraph UK, A white van, reportedly rented, rammed into pedestrians outside a kosher restaurant on a busy street in Barcelona.

Police released a photograph of a man called Maghrebi Driss Oukabir, who is suspected of renting the van which was used to crashed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas.

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar was walking La Ramblas when he heard screaming.

He said a shopkeeper told him five or six people were badly injured and described the scene as “chaos”.

Mr Anwar said: “I had been to the Cathedral and walking down Las Ramblas for something to eat. Part of it was in the shade so I decided to keep walking down and literally within 10 seconds there was a crashing noise.

“I turned around and people were screaming – I could see a woman screaming with her kids – people started running and jumping into shops. I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped to see what was happening. The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

“I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming. He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured.”

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The terror group has frequently declared that it was behind terrorist incidents in recent years, but experts have warned their claims should be treated with caution. The driver was arrested around two and a half hours after the attack, police said. A second suspect was also arrested.

