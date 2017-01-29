Barcelona FC Star, Lionel Messi Announces Wedding Date - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The 29-year-old Barcelona FC star, Lionel Messi has announced his wedding date.

The Spanish football star is set to marry 28-year-old Antonella Rocuzzo, his childhood girlfriend and mother of his two children, Thiago 4 years and Mateo Messi, 16 months..

Reports indicate that Lionel Messi and his woman have fixed June 24, 2017 for their wedding event which will hold in his hometown in Rosario.

There have however been speculations regarding the guest list as many have wondered if the Real Madrid star and rival, Cristiano Ronaldo will be invited to the event.

Reports indicate that the football star is planning to host about 600 people at his wedding which has been themed ‘Argentina’s biggest wedding’ .

Congrats to him!

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment