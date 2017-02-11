Basketmouth Slams Hollywood Star John Boyega For Not Buying a Ticket to his Show - The Herald Nigeria

It was all in good fun. Comedian Basketmouth’s much advertised show is set to happen next week in Wembley England and as a last bit of publicity, the comedian and Star Wars Nigerian Actor, John Boyega teamed up for a hilarious skit.

John Boyega places a call to Basketmouth asking for a free ticket to which the comedian blasts him, saying he should be sponsoring the show.

Boyega then says he planned to buy a hundred tickets but since Basketmouth was being difficult there was no need to.

The skit ends with Basketmouth begging Boyega to reconsider.

The skit is on Basketmouth’s Instagram page where he captioned it, “Please anyone who knows @jboyega_ should help me beg him……I really messed up big time.”

You can watch the skit below.

