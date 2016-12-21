Battle of Sambisa Forest: COAS Commissions Motorcycles To Help Fight Boko Haram - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has commissioned dozens of motorcycles to help the army in the fight against Boko Haram as they storm Sambisa forest.

The motorcycles, commissioned on Wednesday, will be used for what is widely regarded by many in military quarters as the last onslaught against Boko Haram.

The deadline for the ousting of Boko Haram is very near and the army will not rest till they eliminate the sect that has for too long threatened the Nigerian people

Since the forest terrain is not easily accessible, the motorcycles will make it easy for troops to move.

Meanwhile, the United states has issued a new bill into law to address the threat posed by Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.

According to Premium Times, an analysis of factors that have helped Boko Haram fester and recruit must come to grips with issues of poor socio-economic environment and access to justice in Nigeria’s north-east, the United States said.

The U.S. issued the position in a new law, S. 1632 – ‘An Act to require a regional strategy to address the threat posed by Boko Haram’ – signed last week by outgoing American President, Barack Obama.

