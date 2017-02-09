Bauchi Commissioner requests for corps members with background on health

Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Halima Muqadas has called on the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to be posting to her ministry, all corps members that studied health related courses.

Making the call when the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Afolayan Adeola visited her on Thursday, the commissioner said posting such corps members to her ministry would add to existing human resources needed to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Muqadas noted that various communities had been seeking for such corps members, hence the need for the ministry to coordinate their posting so as to take care of their welfare.

“We will prefer all corps members that studied health-related courses to be posted to the Hospital Management Board because the hospital board coordinates issues of human resource and posting.

“The Board is in a better position to know communities and facilities in need of more human resource.

“It will be also easier to coordinate their welfare package instead of posting them out from the camp to communities,’’ she said.

She said that the ministry would continue to provide essential and basic drugs for primary healthcare services in orientation camps for the well-being of corps members and officials.

Speaking, the NYSC coordinator, Mr Adeola, said he was in her office to thank the Ministry for donating drugs in NYSC orientation camps.

Adeola also solicited for the support of the ministry in its forth-coming Health Initiative program for rural dwellers across the state.

“I’m pleased to inform you that Youth Corps members will also embark on health initiative program for rural dwellers, of which we have some Non-Governmental Organization coming from other states to support the program.

“We are therefore soliciting for continues support of the ministry on this programme,’’ he said. (NAN)

