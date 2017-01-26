Bauchi expectant mothers lauds govt. for supporting anti-natal programme

Some expectant mothers in Bauchi State, have commended the State Government and its Development Partners for providing and equipping Anti-Natal Clinic (ANC) with essential life saving drugs for pregnant women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Thursday that some clinics in the state now have life saving drugs for mothers and their babies during anti-natal.

Mrs Hafsa Dahiru , one of the beneficiaries told NAN that she has been receiving subsidised anti-natal drugs like Fesolite and Folic acid tablets on each visit.

According to her, throughout her experience of having three children, ANC had been a thing of joy due to quality of health information acquired during each visit.

“The state and its partners are assisting in the provision of chairs and benches for the centre to ensure the comfort of members due to our large number.

“And the drugs are also available although we pay stipend but it’s better than not available in the facility.

“Buying drugs out of the facility might cause danger because you don’t know the quality of drug you are buying, we are happy that government purchases them and make them available at the centre,’’ she said.

Mrs Aisha Mohammed, another beneficiary said that lots of efforts were made to ensure that essential drugs were made available despite the high number of attendance.

She suggested that the state government should continue to provide such drugs to prevent complication during pregnancies, adding that the development partners had played a huge role in the provision of medicare and consumables.

Also speaking, Mrs Rukaiya Mohammed said that essential drugs were served to any pregnant woman that attends ANC on the spot without delays.

She advised that the government should do more because from what was budgeted for health, ANC and other maternal issues alone can consumed more than half of the budget,’’she said.

The Matron in charge of Urban Maternity, Mrs Grace Sani, said over 300 pregnant women attended the clinic per week.

She commended pregnant women for the turn out, adding that lots of complications could be detected and reduced while receiving medical attention. (NAN)

