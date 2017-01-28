Bauchi Fadama III to assist Bauchi IDPs with agricultural inputs worth $5m US dollars

The Bauchi Fadama III AF II (Food Security and Livelihood Support Project) said on Saturday that it would assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), currently taking refuge in the state with farm inputs worth $5 million US dollars (about 1.53bn).

The State Project Coordinator, Dr Ali Garba, said this in Bauchi during an interactive session with newsmen.

Garba said that the project facilitators had earlier assisted the IDPs in drawing up a Community Action plan towards the implementation of the programme.

He said that the project would supply the IDPs with hybrid seeds, fertilizer, water pumps and other farm inputs, to enable them to execute the programme.

Garba said the project would also assist the beneficiaries with rural infrastructure such as construction of culverts, access roads, water facilities and other farm implements.

He said that IDPs who were interested in fishery, poultry farming, as well as rearing of ruminants, such goat and sheep, would also be assisted by the project.

The project coordinator said that “these supports will enable the IDPs to return to farming activities, which will make them to be able to return to their businesses.

He said that the project had earlier carried out sensitization visits to the IDPs, where appraisal exercises, need assessments and baseline exercises, to know the current conditions of the IDPs before the commencement of the programme.

Mohammed Abdul, Communication Officer of the project, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the project had earlier also conducted a sensitization campaign on mine and security awareness, to create security awareness among the IDPs. (NAN)

HAM/PIO/PIO

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment