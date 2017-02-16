Bauchi Muslim Pilgrims Board to consolidate on 2016 success, says chairman

Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said on Thursday it would consolidate on successes recorded during 2016 Hajj operations to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2017 Hajj.

Alhaji Abdullahi Hardawa, Chairman of the board, stated this in Bauchi during a review meeting of 2016 Hajj operation, held at the headquarters of the board.

Hardawa said he was impressed with successes recorded during the 2016 exercise, emphasizing that “the 2016 operation was one of the best recorded in the history of the state.”

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) even commended the state for excellence after the 2016 operation.

“We will ensure that we improve on the orderliness of pilgrims, feedings, accommodations, environmental health and respect for laws of the Saudi Arabia to enable us perfect the situation,” he said.

Hardawa was optimistic that the 2017 hajj would be more successful than that of the 2016, especially that the board had commenced preparation earlier than it did in 2016.

He said that pilgrims would be made to pay money meant for purchase of sacrificial ram through selected bank in local currency, alongside their pilgrimage fares.

According to him, the money will be refunded to intending pilgrims who, for whatever reason, are not able to perform the hajj.

The executive secretary called on both officials and pilgrims to be submissive and obey all laws guiding the exercise.

He commended the state government for assisting the board to discharge its duties. (NAN)

