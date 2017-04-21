Bauchi State Govt. approves N70m to train 1,000 women in agricultural trades

The Bauchi State Commission For Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development said it had approved N70 million for the training of 1,000 youths and women on various agricultural trades.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr Umar Ahmed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday that the training had been scheduled for May.

He said that the beneficiaries would be drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state.

Ahmed gave the areas of training as poultry, small animal farming and farming practices.

Similarly, he said another 500 women would be selected for a pilot programme on modern tailoring and design in Bauchi Local Government Area, adding that the training would be extended to other 19 areas. (NAN)

