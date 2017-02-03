Bayelsa Govt. pledges to employ more youths in 2017 - The Herald Nigeria

The Bayelsa Government says arrangements are being concluded to engage thousands of unemployed youths, as follow-up to the engagement of 250 youths in 2016 to tackle oil theft and vandalism.

Mr Felix Bonny Ayah, Special Adviser to the governor on Oil & Gas, gave the assurance while exchanging views with newsmen in his office in Yenagoa on Friday.

He said that the government was committed to empowering the youths as it will take further steps towards making youths who cannot be gainfully employed to be self reliant.

Ayah explained that in view of the strategic role youths play in the development process, Gov Seriake Dickson placed high premium on their empowerment.

The governor’s aide advised those that have submitted job application to his office to be patient as government was determined to engage youths.

Ayah noted that invitations for further screening would be sent to shortlisted applicants for interviews in due course.

He called on Bayelsa people to be patient with the government at this critical moment and thanked the youths for their support to the government and its programmes. (NAN)

