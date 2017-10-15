Bayelsa state Govt. stops salary payment of workers indicted in fraud

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has ordered the immediate removal of the names of those involved in Payroll fraud in the state.

The Governor stated that this move was initiated by his administration, to purge public service of corruption which had gradually gone deep in workplaces.

It was gathered that the Governor, ordered the State Head of Service and his Chief of Staff, Chief Talford Ongolo, to ensure that all those indicted in the fraud are made to face the consequences of their actions.

He also instructed that the salaries of the culprits involved in the fraud be paid into the state’s Unpaid Salaries Account.

Governor Dickson assured the workers that no innocent person will be affected by the exercise.

