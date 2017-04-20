Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer to miss rest of season

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 31-year-old Neuer sustained the injury during Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal in extra time.

Bayern, who were 1-2 down from the home first leg tie, had won 2-1 in Madrid to draw the pairing level at 3-3.

The German champions however crumbled in extra time to lose 3-6 on aggregate.

“I am sad that I will not be available to the team for the season finale,” the Germany keeper told Bayern’s website.

“Now I am concentrating on getting back to full health as soon as possible.’’

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern are closing in on a fifth successive Bundesliga title.

They are eight points clear at the top of the table with five games remaining.

Sven Ulreich, a 28-year-old former Stuttgart goalkeeper, is likely to deputise for Neuer for the rest of the season.

Bayern are at home to relegation-threatened Mainz on Saturday (14:30 BST).(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment